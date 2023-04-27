Human Remains of Man Who Went Missing in 1998 Found in Lake Mead Amid Drop in Water Levels

The skeletal remains of Claude Russell Pensinger were discovered last summer

By Christine Pelisek
Published on April 27, 2023 01:27 PM
A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. Authorities in Las Vegas say they've identified human remains found in October 2022 at shrinking Lake Mead as a North Las Vegas man who drowned in April 1974. The Clark County coroner's office said Tuesday, March 28, 2023, that Donald P. Smith was 39 when he was reported missing in the waters of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam Lake Mead Body-Identification, Boulder City, United States - 10 May 2022
Photo: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

Human remains discovered last summer at Lake Mead near Las Vegas have been identified as a 52-year-old man missing since the late 1990s.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said the skeletal remains of Claude Russell Pensinger of Las Vegas were found in pieces on July 25, Aug. 6 and then Aug. 16 near the shoreline of Boulder Beach at Lake Mead.

The coroner could not determine a cause or manner of death.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pensinger was fishing around the Boulder Beach area at the time of his July 14, 1998, disappearance.

As the waters of Lake Mead have receded during an unprecedented drought, human remains have been found on at least six occasions since May, 2022.

Officials investigate human skeletal remains found at Swim Beach, Aug. 6, 2022, on Lake Mead, Nevada. It’s the fourth time remains have been found at the lake since May.
Mark Henle/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

In March, the coroner's office identified the skeletal remains of 39-year-old Donald Smith, a former resident of North Las Vegas, who drowned in Lake Mead in April 1974. Smith's remains were discovered in the Callville Bay area by contractors working near the marina on Oct. 17, 2022. Officials said his death was accidental.

On May 7, 2022, two sisters, Lynette and Lindsey Melvin, discovered the remains of 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, who had reportedly drowned in the lake on August 2, 2002 while on a boating excursion with his family.

Six days earlier, on May 1, boaters found the remains of a man who had been stuffed into a barrel in a case believed to be connected to mob activity. His cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives believe the victim was killed some time in the mid-1970s to early '80s, based on the clothing and footwear the victim was found with.

Lake Mead is a reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, bordering Nevada and Arizona. It supplies water to more than 40 million people.

In addition to the skeletal remains found at Lake Mead, a World War II-era boat was also spotted halfway out of the water in July.

