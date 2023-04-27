Human Remains of Man Who Went Missing in 1998 Found in Lake Mead Amid Drop in Water Levels

Human remains discovered last summer at Lake Mead near Las Vegas have been identified as a 52-year-old man missing since the late 1990s.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said the skeletal remains of Claude Russell Pensinger of Las Vegas were found in pieces on July 25, Aug. 6 and then Aug. 16 near the shoreline of Boulder Beach at Lake Mead.

The coroner could not determine a cause or manner of death.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pensinger was fishing around the Boulder Beach area at the time of his July 14, 1998, disappearance.

As the waters of Lake Mead have receded during an unprecedented drought, human remains have been found on at least six occasions since May, 2022.

Mark Henle/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

In March, the coroner's office identified the skeletal remains of 39-year-old Donald Smith, a former resident of North Las Vegas, who drowned in Lake Mead in April 1974. Smith's remains were discovered in the Callville Bay area by contractors working near the marina on Oct. 17, 2022. Officials said his death was accidental.

On May 7, 2022, two sisters, Lynette and Lindsey Melvin, discovered the remains of 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, who had reportedly drowned in the lake on August 2, 2002 while on a boating excursion with his family.

Six days earlier, on May 1, boaters found the remains of a man who had been stuffed into a barrel in a case believed to be connected to mob activity. His cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives believe the victim was killed some time in the mid-1970s to early '80s, based on the clothing and footwear the victim was found with.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lake Mead is a reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, bordering Nevada and Arizona. It supplies water to more than 40 million people.

In addition to the skeletal remains found at Lake Mead, a World War II-era boat was also spotted halfway out of the water in July.