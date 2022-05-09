National Park Service rangers were called to Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 2 p.m. Saturday

More Human Remains Discovered in Lake Mead, Less than a Week After Body in Barrel Was Found

More human remains were discovered at Nevada's Lake Mead on Saturday — less than a week after the body of a homicide victim killed decades ago was found in a corroded barrel.

Rangers with the National Park Service were called to Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 2 p.m. Saturday after two paddleboarders found the remains, KLAS reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Park rangers set up a perimeter and recovered the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner was notified and is working to determine the person's cause of death. "The investigation is ongoing," the park service said in a news release. "No further information is available at this time."

The remains were the second found in Lake Mead in less than a week.

On May 1, boaters found a barrel containing the body of a homicide victim in Lake Mead. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives believe the victim was killed some time in the mid-1970's to early '80s, based on the clothing and footwear the victim was found with.

"The victim's clothes and shoes were sold at Kmart in the mid-to-late 1970s," Metro Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS.

"We believe this is a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound," Lt. Spencer added in the LVMPD's news release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The barrel is also believed to have originally been about 100 feet underwater and "several hundred" yards from shore, Lt. Spencer told Fox5 Las Vegas.

"The water level has dropped so much over the last 30 to 40 years that, where the person was located, if a person were to drop the barrel in the water and it sinks, you are never going to find it unless the water level drops," Lt. Spencer said in an interview last Monday with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Added Lt. Spencer: "The water level has dropped and made the barrel visible. The barrel did not move. ... It was not like the barrel washed up."