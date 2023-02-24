Mysterious 'Lady in the Fridge' Murder Victim Identified After 27 Years

For almost three decades, she was known only as "the lady in the fridge."

Now, she finally has a name.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit investigators on Thursday identified the mysterious homicide victim, found stuffed lifeless into a refrigerator, as Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza.

"For 27 years, officers who have retired now, and now our cold case team, now has been working on this trying to identify and then find out who did this," said San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow, in a press conference Thursday.

Deza's body was found in the fridge in March 1995, west of Stockton, Calif. in an irrigation canal. She was 29 years old at the time of her death, separated from her husband, and the mother of three children.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

"We were able to use investigative technology which combines DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research. This generates leads for us to follow up on in this unsolved violent homicide," said Lt. Linda Jimenez, with the sheriff's office's cold case unit.

According to DNA laboratory Othram, who partnered with the department to solve the puzzle, forensic genetic genealogy was used to produce investigative leads, which eventually led to contact with what was thought to possibly be Deza's mother and daughter.

When they provided their DNA sample to compare, the match led to a confirmation of Deza's identification, as well as her birthdate of August 11, 1965.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Although Deza's identity is no longer a mystery, what does remain unsolved is who committed the murder.

"We're missing several pieces to the years prior to her disappearance and her death. And, we hope you will recognize Amanda and remember and reach out to us," said Jiminez.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

According to Deza's family, she was last seen at an unknown apartment complex in the city of Napa with an unidentified male she met in a rehabilitation facility, and was known to frequent California's Napa, Oakley and Delta areas.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

There is a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest.