Lady Gaga's Dog Walker 'Not Yet in the Proper Headspace to Care for Dogs' After Shooting

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer is opening up about how he's been coping since the violent February kidnapping of the Born This Way singer's two dogs, during which Fischer was shot and critically injured.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Fischer said that over the past several weeks he's been confronted by people who remind him of his trauma, often saying things like: "You're Ryan! You got shot. You were shot! Where were you shot? Where'd they shoot you?"

"It's a strange thing to be known for a trauma that I'm still healing from. People want to reach out, share in my pain for a moment, and then walk away, leaving me to relive it again," he wrote in the lengthy caption.

"It's not intentional; it comes from a kindness and compassion that I welcome. Everyone's support and well wishes have been incredible, and I am so humbled by every kind word and prayer that have come my way. It just hasn't always been easy to navigate as I continue to find myself."

Fischer said that lately he has been feeling "without purpose, which has been the hardest part of this chapter."

"Because I'm not yet in the proper headspace to care for dogs (whenever I perceive a dog is in danger I go on high alert and then break down and cry after), my purpose for the last ten years has suddenly vanished," he said.

Fischer added that he's questioning what his next steps will be now that his path feels unclear.

"It's funny, I set up this account years ago with a concept in mind: What would it look like if a gay Saint - specifically Saint Rocque, patron Saint of Dogs, Bachelors, and the Plague - were reincarnated and had to navigate modern celebrity culture?" he wrote.

"What would he do and say to get his message across? Would he get a van and explore this country, write about prison reform and healing, and comment about a late-stage capitalistic society through performance? Who knows, but I'm dying to find out. Not like get shot, dying, but I am excited to share in my bumbling exploration and storytelling with you along the way. To a purposeful journey!"

Fischer's message comes just weeks after police in Los Angeles arrested five suspects in connection with the February incident in which he was shot once in the chest before the assailants drove away with Gaga's dogs.

After the attack, Gaga released a statement calling Fischer a "hero."