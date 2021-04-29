5 Suspects Arrested in Kidnapping of Lady Gaga's Dogs — Including Woman Who Returned Them to Police

Police in Los Angeles have arrested five suspects in connection with the violent February kidnapping of Lady Gaga's two dogs, during which her dog walker was shot and critically injured, police confirm to PEOPLE.

According to an LAPD press release, police allege James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley were involved with the robbery and shooting. They have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder.

Jennifer McBride, 50, who brought the dogs to police, has been arrested in the case as well, say police. According to the press release, McBride and Harold White, 40, the father of Jaylin White, were allegedly "determined to be accessories after the initial crime" and are being held on suspicion of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

The press release alleges McBride "responded to the reward email to return the dogs. She ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station. Detectives were able to establish McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White."

The release states: "Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs' owner." But it adds that "evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery."

French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds and are easy to steal because of their small size, according to dog experts.

No charges have been filed in the case. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Gaga's dogwalker Ryan Fischer was walking the singer's three dogs, Koji, Gustav and Asia, at the time of the Feb. 24 robbery in Hollywood. He was shot once in the chest before the assailants drove away with Koji and Gustav, leaving Asia behind.

Two days later, the dogs were returned — allegedly by McBride. At the time, Los Angeles Police Captain Jonathan Tippet told the Associated Press the woman appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with the attack.

Lady Gaga's dogs stolen Lady Gaga and her dogs | Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram (2)

A disturbing video of the robbery obtained by TMZ showed Fischer being confronted by two men who get out of a car.

One of the men can be heard saying, "Give it up." A struggle ensues during which Fischer appears to say, "Help me," and then a gunshot is heard, causing Fischer to fall. Two of the assailants get back into the car with the two dogs — Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav — and the car leaves the scene. While Fischer is on the ground, another of Gaga's dogs, who was not kidnapped, comes to his side.

After the attack, Gaga released a statement calling Fischer a "hero.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," she wrote. "You're forever a hero."

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer | Credit: Saint Rocque/ instagram

Days after the attack, Fischer wrote an emotional Instagram post about the attack, noting that Asia came to his side.

"While a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," he wrote. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."