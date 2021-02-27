Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs Found 'Safe' 2 Days After Dog Walker Was Shot During Armed Robbery

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen during an armed robbery during which her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot

Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs have been found after they were stolen and her dog walker shot, PEOPLE can confirm.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet tells PEOPLE that the dogs are safe.

"I can confirm that the dogs have been located and are safe," Tippet confirms.

The dogs were brought to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station by a woman around 6 p.m., Tippet told Associated Press, who was first to report the news.

According to the outlet, a representative for Gaga, 34, and a detective went to the station and confirmed the dogs' identities.

It was not immediately clear how the woman obtained the dogs, though Tippet told AP that she appears to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday night's attack.

The robbery occurred Wednesday at about 9:40 p.m. in Hollywood. At the time, Gaga was in Italy filming a movie and she had left her dogs in the care of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer.

A disturbing video of the incident obtained by TMZ shows Fischer, 30, being confronted by two men who get out of a car.

One of the men can be heard saying, "Give it up." A struggle ensues during which Fischer appears to say, "Help me," and then a gunshot is heard, causing Fischer to fall. The two assailants get back into the car with the two dogs — Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav — and the car leaves the scene. While Fischer is on the ground, another of Gaga's dogs, who was not kidnapped, comes to his side.

Tippet told PEOPLE on Thursday Fischer was shot one time in the chest and was in stable condition in the hospital as of Thursday.

When asked if Fischer will make a full recovery, Tippet responded, "I believe he will."

Fischer's wallet was not stolen, and Tippet said the suspects "intended to rob the individual of the dogs."

Tippet said he believes the suspects are "probably individuals that recognize the value of the dogs," and says there's nothing to indicate that they knew who owned the animals.

Tippet said it's unknown whether Fischer was targeted ahead of time or if the attack was random and spontaneous. "That is something we're investigating," he said.

On Friday, Fischer's family confirmed the hero dog walker was on a path to recovery.

"Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the family said in a statement to TMZ. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

Fischer's friend and former client, Dr. Fred Pescatore, described him to PEOPLE as someone who cared deeply for the dogs he walked.

"He would do anything for them, anything," Pescatore says. "He would protect these dogs with his life. And he almost has. And let's hope he has not."

Gaga first broke her silence about the attack on Friday renewing calls for help in finding her dogs.

'My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," the singer posted on Instagram. "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."