Ryan Fischer said he is "deeply concerned" after the man accused of shooting him last year was mistakenly released from jail

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Speaks Out After Man Who Allegedly Shot Him Is Mistakenly Released from Jail

Lady Gaga's dog walker is calling on the man accused of shooting him last year to turn himself in after he was mistakenly released from jail.

Ryan Fischer said in a statement he released Friday on Instagram that he is "deeply concerned" after James Howard Jackson was released Wednesday "due to a clerical error."

"While I'm deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I'm confident law enforcement will rectify the error," Fischer wrote.

"I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time."

His statement comes after the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau announced the "inadvertent" release of Jackson, 19, who is accused of shooting Fischer on Feb. 24, 2021, while he was walking Gaga's three French bulldogs.

"The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody," the statement said.

After he allegedly shot Fischer, Jackson and two other suspects fled in a car with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav. The dogs were returned to police two days later.

James Howard Jackson James Howard Jackson | Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Last April, five people were arrested in the case, including Jackson, who was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Jail records do not show if he has an attorney or entered pleas to the charges.

Fischer was critically injured in the attack, suffering a collapsed lung. "The people in the ER, who I had seen that night, told me they didn't think I was gonna survive that night," he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings in September.

Fischer also praised Gaga, 36, for her constant support after the shooting as he continued his recovery.

"She's helped me so much," Fischer said. "She's been a friend for me and after I was attacked, my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me."