Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Opens Up About Violent Robbery, Tells Lady Gaga 'Your Babies Are Back'

In an emotional Instagram post Monday morning, Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer opened up about being shot during last Wednesday's violent kidnapping of the singer's dogs.

Fischer was walking Gaga's three dogs, Koji, Gustav and Asia, at the time of the robbery in Hollywood. He was shot once in the chest before the assailants drove away with Koji and Gustav — who have since been returned safely — leaving Asia behind. Video obtained by TMZ of the incident shows Asia coming to Fischer's side after the shooting.

In his post, Fischer wrote that "while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

Fischer also expressed optimism about his recovery and gratitude about the support he has received from many people, including Gaga.

"I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you," wrote Fischer, who added he was grateful Gaga's dogs have been returned.

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice," Fischer added.

Fischer went on to thank his family and friends, as well as first responders and healthcare workers: "You literally saved my life," he wrote.

To Gaga, Fischer wrote, "Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."

On Friday, Fischer's family told TMZ they expect him to make a "full recovery."

"Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the family said in a statement to TMZ. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

In his post, Fischer wrote, "A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav."

The robbery occurred last Wednesday at about 9:40 p.m. on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood, according to police. On the day after the robbery, police said Fischer was in critical condition.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet told PEOPLE last week that the suspects, who are still at large, are believed to be Black men between the ages of 20 and 25. The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a white four-door Nissan Altima, Tippet says.

Fischer's wallet was not stolen, and Tippet said the suspects "intended to rob the individual of the dogs."

French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds and are easy to steal because of their small size, according to dog experts.

Tippet told PEOPLE that he believes the suspects are "probably individuals that recognize the value of the dogs" and says there's nothing to indicate that they knew who owned the animals.

Police are investigating whether Fischer was targeted ahead of time or if the attack was random and spontaneous, according to Tippet.

On Friday, Gaga released a statement calling Fischer a "hero" and asked for information pertaining to the whereabouts of her stolen dogs, who were returned shortly after by a woman who is not believed to be connected to the crime.