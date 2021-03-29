Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Reveals His Lung Collapsed Several Times After Shooting

Ryan Fischer was walking the singer's three dogs when gunmen approached, shot him, and kidnapped the dogs

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer is sharing more details about the injuries he suffered during the violent kidnapping of the singer's dogs last month.

Fischer was walking Gaga's three French bulldogs — Koji, Gustav and Asia — at the time of the Feb. 24 robbery in Hollywood. He was shot once in the chest before the assailants drove away with Koji and Gustav, leaving Asia behind.

Shortly after the shooting, Gaga released a statement calling Fischer a "hero" and asked for information pertaining to the whereabouts of her stolen dogs. The dogs were returned safely by a woman who is not believed to be connected to the crime.

In his emotional post, Fischer wrote about confronting his mortality after the attack.

"In the hospital, my lung collapsed again despite the chest tube poking at my insides," he wrote. "And then it collapsed again. And again. It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal."

Fischer says that he was taken into surgery to remove portions of his lung. "As I was being wheeled into surgery, I finally accepted my recovery had become anything but a straight line," he writes.

Fischer has been released from the hospital. He continues to recuperate at home.

"Now I'm finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life," he writes. "The journey is hard, it's assuredly painful, and questionable choices that no longer serve me like wearing skinny jeans are made. But I try. And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all."

Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet told PEOPLE last month that the suspects, who are still at large, are believed to be Black men between the ages of 20 and 25. The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a white four-door Nissan Altima, Tippet says.

Fischer's wallet was not stolen, and Tippet said the suspects "intended to rob the individual of the dogs."

French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds and are easy to steal because of their small size, according to dog experts.

Tippet told PEOPLE that he believes the suspects are "probably individuals that recognize the value of the dogs" and says there's nothing to indicate that they knew who owned the animals.