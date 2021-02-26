Family of Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Gives Update on His Condition

Ryan Fischer was shot and wounded during an armed robbery in which Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was critically wounded during an armed robbery in which the singer's two French bulldogs were stolen, is expected to make a "full recovery," according to his family.

"Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the family said in a statement to TMZ. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

The robbery occurred on Wednesday at about 9:40 p.m. on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood, according to police.

Fischer was shot one time in the chest, Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet tells PEOPLE, and is now in stable after police said on Thursday that he was in critical condition.

According to Tippet, there are currently two suspects, as described by Fischer.

Both are believed to be Black men between the ages of 20 and 25, and both are at large. The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a white four-door Nissan Altima, Tippet says.

Fischer's wallet was not stolen, and Tippet says the suspects "intended to rob the individual of the dogs."

French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds and are easy to steal because of their small size, according to dog experts.

Tippet tells PEOPLE that he believes the suspects are "probably individuals that recognize the value of the dogs" and says there's nothing to indicate that they knew who owned the animals.

Police is investigating whether Fischer was targeted ahead of time or if the attack was random and spontaneous, according to Tippet.

The police captain also confirms a disturbing video released Thursday by TMZ showed the robbery of Fischer, during which the dog walker struggled to prevent the kidnapping of Gaga's two French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, who were stolen in the incident.

On Friday, Gaga released a statement calling Fischer a "hero" and asked for information pertaining to the whereabouts of her stolen dogs.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she wrote on her social media accounts. "I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same."