"We're just sick over it, it’s really horrible," Joe Germanotta said

Lady Gaga's Dad Makes Plea to 'Help Us Catch These Creeps' After Dog Walker Is Wounded in Armed Robbery

Lady Gaga's family is making a desperate plea for help after the singer's dog walker was critically wounded and her French bulldogs stolen in an armed robbery on Wednesday night.

Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, spoke about how the harrowing incident has affected his family in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, imploring the public, "Help us catch these creeps."

"Shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong," he said.

The dog walker, who has been identified by friends as Ryan Fischer, is a family "friend," according to Germanotta.

Fischer was shot and critically wounded on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood, during which Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen.

In a dramatic video obtained by TMZ, Fischer is confronted by two people who get out of the backseat of a car. One of the men can be heard saying, "Give it up." (A rep for Gaga — who is currently in Italy — confirms to PEOPLE the video is of the kidnapping, and that it was taken by the pop star's neighbor.)

A struggle ensues during which Fischer appears to say, "Help me," and then a gunshot is heard, causing the dog walker to fall. The two assailants get back into the car, and the car leaves the scene.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE there is at least one suspect: a male who used a semi-automatic handgun and was seen leaving in a vehicle going northbound toward Hollywood Boulevard. The dogs are still missing.

The LAPD's robbery/homicide division has taken over the case.

A rep for Lady Gaga previously confirmed that the victim was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs were her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

The rep also confirmed that Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.