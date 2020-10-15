“Based on some evidence at the scene we suspect there may have been foul play,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Rivarde tells PEOPLE

La. Woman Reported Missing Last Month Is Found Dead in Empty Warehouse — and Cops Suspect Foul Play

Police suspect foul play in the death of a Louisiana woman who was found dead in an empty warehouse more than a month after she went missing.

Police said Jenna Quesnel, 35, drove to New Orleans and had visited a friend in the French Quarter on Sept. 1. She was last seen in La Place on Sept. 2.

Her mother reported her missing on Sept. 16.

Her decomposing remains were found in the empty warehouse in Metairie on Oct. 6.

“Her death has yet been ruled a homicide but we think it is possible it will be,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Rivarde tells PEOPLE. “Based on some evidence at the scene, we suspect there may have been foul play.”

Rivarde says investigators have no idea how Quesnel ended up at the warehouse. Her car was found elsewhere.

“We are currently searching for anything to help us lead us in the direction of her last few days and who she was around in those last few,” he says.

Investigators do not believe she was killed at a different location.

“We believe she died in the warehouse,” Rivarde says.

Jenna Quesnel

Rivarde says Quesnel was found by an employee of the owner of the warehouse who had gone to check on the building because “we were supposed to have a hurricane come through the area.”

“[The hurricane] was coming towards Louisiana and a lot of people were making preparations as normal,” he says. “She was found a couple of days before the hurricane was threatening.”

The area where the warehouse is located is in a suburban area.

"There are some office complexes, there’s a hotel nearby and there’s a residential complex nearby," says Rivarde.

Rivarde says investigators are seeking help from the public to solve her mysterious death.

“It is a very strange sequence of events,” he says. “We have a lot more questions than answers at this point.”