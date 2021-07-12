Los Angeles Rapper's Murder Captured on Instagram Live as He's Shot Multiple Times Mid-Conversation

"It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted," Hawthorne police Lieutenant Ti Goetz said

A Los Angeles-based rapper was murdered last week while he was live-streaming on Instagram.

Zerail Rivera, whose stage name is Indian Red Boy, was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release Saturday. Rivera's identity was also confirmed by the LA County coroner, though his cause of death is pending further investigation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to police, Hawthorne officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:10 p.m. last Thursday to find 21-year-old Rivera "slumped in the front seat of a vehicle parked in the carport to the rear of the building."

Rivera appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived, police said. Los Angeles County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, where Rivera was pronounced dead.

The shooter or shooters have not yet been identified by police, according to the Daily Breeze.

"It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted," Hawthorne police Lieutenant Ti Goetz told the outlet. Goetz said that the shooting may have been gang-related.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rivera was talking to a friend over Instagram Live when he was ambushed with a video of the murder circulating on social media.

Hawthorne police had no further comment when reached by PEOPLE for comment Monday.