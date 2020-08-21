Two other suspects remain at large, according to authorities

La. Mom Studying to Become X-Ray Technician Is Killed While Attending Trail Ride with Sister

Three men have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old Alabama mother fatally shot earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three men— Brandon Perry, 30, and Tommie Diamond, 23, and Craig Brown, 29— were arrested for 21-year-old Zion Hutcherson's murder while several other suspects remain at large.

Perry and Diamond are both facing second-degree murder charges while Brown is behind bars for negligent homicide, according to a news release.

Hutcherson was fatally shot on Aug. 8. According to the news release, "multiple gunmen open fire in a large crowd during a trail ride event" that left several people injured. Investigators said on Wednesday they believe Hutcherson was not the intended target.

"It could have happened to anybody. It could have happened to anybody,” Hutcherson's mother, Yvette Beathley, told WWL.

Beathley said before her daughter's death, Hutcherson was studying to become an X-ray technician and phlebotomist. went to the event with her sister. She leaves behind a one-year-old daughter, Zai'Leigh, according to her obituary.

“She loved her baby much. We went through a lot to get her. She was two months premature and so I have her to take care of,” Beathley said.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

“These boys, dudes, whatever they want to be, came out there and decided they wanted to just, I guess, shoot up the crowd," one witness said, according to WWL. “All of a sudden they just pull out freaking AK’s. I’m talking about they’re spraying this up.”

In addition to second degree murder, Perry, of Roseland, also faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, 2 counts of possessing weapons while possessing controlled substances, and having a stolen firearm.

Brown, of Amite, is also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and 2 counts negligent injuring. Tommie Diamond, 23 of Kentwood, is also charged with two counts attempted second-degree murder.