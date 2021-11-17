LA Model Dead, Designer Friend in Critical Condition After Allegedly Being Dumped at Separate Hospitals

Loved ones allege that the two were "drugged" before they were dumped at southern California hospitals on Saturday following a night out

The death of model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has left her family desperate for answers after they say she was allegedly drugged and left outside of a hospital following a night out in Los Angeles.

The harrowing story unfolded on Nov. 13, according to a GoFundMe set up by Giles' loved ones. Giles and her friend, designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were last heard from on Friday after stepping out to party with friends in the area, ABC7 reported.

The GoFundMe states that nearly 12 hours later, on Saturday, Giles, 24, was found lifeless on a sidewalk of a hospital. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family alleges that three men in all black, masked in bandanas dropped Giles off, using a car "with license plates removed."

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Two hours after Giles was discovered, the GoFundMe states that Cabrales-Arzola was allegedly dropped off at a different hospital. The designer is currently in critical condition and "remains on life support with no brain activity with little possibility of recovery," ABC7 reported.

Giles' husband Jan Cilliers, who was in San Francisco at the time of the incident, told ABC7 the news is "just so heartbreaking."

"People share these amazing videos that they have with her, and it just brings back her energy, and I know I'll never get to see her or kiss her or touch her again," he told the news outlet.

Opening up about the situation further, Cilliers alleged to ABC7 that Cabrales-Arzola's toxicology report showed heroin in her system — which he explained is something neither woman would use voluntarily.

Cilliers also told ABC7 he has obtained "all the messages [Giles] exchanged with anybody else that night," revealing that she was texting Cabrales-Arzola "let's get out of here" at around 5:30 p.m.

Based on information stored on their iCloud, he does not believe Giles checked or answered any messages afterward, he shared with the outlet.

Cilliers and GoFundMe organizer Carly Amos allege in the fundraiser description that this situation "is by no means unique" to the two women.

"Since Saturday we've all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived," they claim.

Funds collected through the GoFundMe campaign "are going towards the investigations of both Christy and Hilda's cases."