La. Man Allegedly Killed Ex’s Dog and Sent Her Photo of Body to 'Warn' Her to Break Up with Boyfriend

A Louisiana man faces animal cruelty charges for allegedly fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s dog and then sending a photo of the dead animal to her, PEOPLE confirms.

On June 8, the dog’s owner, who has not been identified, told Baton Rouge police that ex-boyfriend Patrick Langley, 36, allegedly stole the dog from her front porch, Sgt. Dan Coppola, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department, tells PEOPLE.

Langley allegedly killed the dog and then threatened to hurt her if she didn’t “get rid” of her current boyfriend, according to a report from local TV station WAFB, which cited the probable cause report for Langley’s arrest.

A week later, on June 15, the woman contacted police and reported that Langley was allegedly calling her repeatedly, according to local TV station WBRZ.

Police allege that when officers showed up at the scene, Langley contacted his ex again and admitted to killing the dog to “warn” her, the station reported.

Langley was arrested on Sunday and charged with cruelty to animals and stalking, theft and improper telephone communications, according to online court records.

Coppola tells PEOPLE: “The victim’s life was threatened.”

It is unclear whether he has been arraigned or entered a plea. He is currently being held in the custody of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.