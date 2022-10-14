Carjacking Victim Dies After Being Dragged by His Own Car During Police Chase in Los Angeles

The unidentified carjacking victim was dragged alongside their stolen vehicle for two miles by a murder suspect attempting to evade police pursuit

Published on October 14, 2022 09:54 PM
Carjacking Victim Who Was Dragged by Own Car During Police Chase Dies
Photo: FOX 11 Los Angeles

A carjacking victim died Thursday in Inglewood, Calif., after being dragged by a homicide suspect driving his stolen vehicle in a police chase.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene after he got stuck in his seatbelt while being pulled from his car by the carjacker and was dragged alongside the car for two miles, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The suspect, identified by police as Joshua Reneau, 31, continued driving for approximately three miles until he crashed into several police cars and flipped his vehicle, LAPD said. Reneau barricaded himself inside the vehicle for two hours until surrendering to the LAPD's SWAT team, the LAPD release said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is pending arrest for first-degree murder. Reneau is due in Van Nuys court on Monday, Oct. 17.

The deadly chase occurred after Reneau was being surveilled by the LAPD and the FBI Fugitive Taskforce for another murder arrest warrant in connection with two nearby armed robberies that occurred within hours of each other on July 29, resulting in three people being shot, police said. One of those shot died.

Two other suspects — Derek Hall, 28, of West Covina and Miracole Brown, 20, of South Los Angeles — were arrested earlier on Thursday on charges of murder and robbery.

During their surveillance, officers allegedly observed Reneau enter the backseat of a sedan, which then drove away from the residence. A marked LAPD vehicle then followed in pursuit, before the sedan collided with another vehicle and became disabled. Reneau then exited the sedan before carjacking the other vehicle, according to the LAPD.

LAPD identified Jamal Sutherland, 34, as the alleged driver of the first vehicle, and he is being charged with felony evading with no bail. Neosha Reneau, 33, was allegedly a passenger and was booked on a misdemeanor warrant, with her bail set at $1,000.

It was not immediately clear if any of those charged have legal representatives who can comment on their behalf.

