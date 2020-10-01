Ryatt Hensley died of heatstroke Sunday, but it is unknown how long he was in the hot vehicle before being found

La. Boy, 2, Died of Heatstroke After Mom Allegedly Left Him in Car

A young mother is behind bars in Louisiana, accused of negligent homicide in the hot-car death of her 2-year-old son, according to local news outlets.

Natalie Broussard was arrested on Monday, and is being held with no bond in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, reports KNOE-TV, KLFY-TV, and KATC-TV.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office identified the deceased toddler as Ryatt Hensley.

Ryatt died from heatstroke, the autopsy confirmed.

Ryatt was discovered inside a hot vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

The reports fail to indicate how long Ryatt is believed to have been in the vehicle prior to being found.

Police were called to Broussard's home in Duson on Sunday just before 2 p.m.

She was charged with negligent homicide Monday, following a brief investigation into the boy's death.

Broussard has yet to appear before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.

PEOPLE was unable to ascertain information on her attorney, if she has one.

Ryatt is the 23rd child to die in a hot car in America this year.

On average, 26 percent of U.S. hot car deaths are the result of children getting into vehicles on their own and not being able to get out, KidsandCars.org reported.