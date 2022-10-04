L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large

Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds

By
Published on October 4, 2022 08:13 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pCm9QVl_EU Half Ounce - LIVING IN HELL (Official Video) 2,160 views Oct 14, 2021 Official Video by Half Ounce - LIVING IN HELL © 2021 Wrongkind Records / Half Ounce http://vevo.ly/vAFHMA
Photo: Half Ounce/YouTube

Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles.

In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time.

Once police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.

The suspect is still at large after taking off in what police believe was a dark-colored SUV. He's described as a Black male who was wearing dark clothing.

The L.A. County Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that the victim is 32-year-old Latauriisha O'Brien, known as rapper Half Ounce

Police sources told L.A.'s Fox 11 that O'Brien was walking down the street with a friend when he was shot.

An SUV had approached them, with someone in the passenger seat opening fire at O'Brien and his friend, who rushed away from the scene. Authorities are trying to find out who the friend is.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police also said that O'Brien was talking on the phone with his wife, who is pregnant with his fourth child, when the SUV pulled up. She heard him being shot and ran to the scene, according to Fox 11.

O'Brien is a father to two sons, 9 months and 2, as well as a daughter who is 8.

His relatives also told NBC4 that his fourth child is due in March 2023.

LAPD Lieutenant John Radtke added that authorities are combing through security footage and surveillance video captured by nearby homes, and trying to figure out why O'Brien and his friend were in the area when seven to 30 shots were fired.

O'Brien's official Instagram page has nearly 15,000 followers.

His final post was a promotion for his upcoming song, "Drop The Ball", which was set to be released on Oct. 14. In the comment section, many fans reacted to his death by posting dove and praying hands Emojis. He also released a song, "About It", in March.

Related Articles
PnB Rock attends the "Blood Brother" New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); Freddie Lee Trone
Woman and Minor Arrested in Connection with Rapper PnB Rock's Murder, Teen's Dad Reportedly on the Run
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
PnB Rock
Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
PnB Rock
Los Angeles Police Believe PnB Rock Was Fatally Shot After Instagram Post Revealed His Location
PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show
PnB Rock Spoke About Robberies Aimed at Rappers Days Before His Death: 'It's So Common'
Matthew Lobos, 17-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of LA Party
17-Year-Old High School Senior Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of L.A. Party
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Los Angeles, California, USA - May 15, 2021: Cordon tape secures the scene of an LAPD incident.
Calif. Father Arrested After 5-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Bathtub Dies: Police
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (13069803a) Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Porter, 58, and retired, was working for a private contractor providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm, the Metropolitan Police Department said . The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside a training room at the District of Columbia public library in the city's Anacostia neighborhood Library Officer Shooting, Washington, United States - 11 Dec 2013
Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Woman Dead During Training Exercise at D.C. Library
Safeway shooting in Bend, Oregon
At Least 3 Dead, Including Shooter, After Gunman Opens Fire in Oregon Grocery Store
Woman, 24, Working at Luxury LA Furniture Store Stabbed to Death in Brazen Random Daytime Attack
UCLA Grad Student Brianna Kupfer Suffered 26 Stab Wounds In Brazen Daytime Attack, Autopsy Results Reveal
Police officers investigate after a shooting at Peck Park
2 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Los Angeles' Peck Park: 'We Need to Do Better'
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex-Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Try to Intervene
Police units respond on scene.
Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck
John Jaros
Dad of 3 Killed by Suspected Street Racers While Driving Family Home from Camping Trip on Father's Day Weekend