Los Angeles Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting His Dog on Fire: 'Honestly Disgusting'

One of the Welsh corgi mix's rescuers said the pup "was burnt all over her body" from being set ablaze

A Los Angeles man has been arrested after allegedly setting his family dog on fire, authorities say.

Surveillance footage from Aug. 22 shows the suspect — identified by the L.A. Police Department as Brandon Jerold Smith, 24, of South L.A. — walking down the street near 88th and San Pedro with a dog in tow, according to ABC7. The suspect is briefly out of the camera's frame, reappearing moments later without the animal as flames erupt nearby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Log Angeles Times identified the pup as a Welsh corgi mix named Hennessy, reporting that the dog was hung on a fence and lit on fire during the heinous act.

Hillary Rosen, founder of the animal rescue group A Purposeful Rescue, said Hennessy was kept at her shelter for two days before being transported to a local animal hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries several days later.

"She was burnt all over her body," Rosen told ABC7. "There was swelling all over her body, from her paws, to her ears, her neck, her stomach, her whole back had welts."

Smith was arrested on Saturday on one count of felony animal cruelty, per the LAPD.

Serena Prentice, Smith's ex-girlfriend, called the act "honestly disgusting."

"I was super disgusted in him, [I was] angry," said Prentice, who shared footage of the 7-year-old dog playing with her son with ABC7.

Prentice said that in August, her ex would post himself "setting things on fire" during livestreams on Instagram, claiming her ex uses drugs and copes with mental illness.

In an interview with NBC4, Prentice said she had a restraining order against Smith.

"Before this even took place, he was threatening me," she told the outlet. "I was calling the police station several times."

Her sister Stephanie Prentice described the act of animal cruelty as "heartbreaking" and "unbelievable to watch."

"You sit here and take this dog for a walk, and she thinking she's enjoying a nice walk to the park and you tie her up, and you get her on fire," she told the outlet.