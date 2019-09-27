L.A. Couple Sentenced to Six Years for Dumping Baby Son in Trash Can After Finding Him Dead

Image zoom Jacsun Manson Culver City Police Department

A Los Angeles couple was sentenced to six years in state prison Thursday in connection with the death of their 5 ½ month old son who they discarded in a trash dumpster after they found out he was dead.

Adam Manson, 35, and 33-year-old Kiana Williams entered a no contest plea to one felony count of child abuse resulting in the death of Jacsun Manson, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Manson and Williams were using drugs in a South Los Angeles motel room on New Year’s Eve when they later woke up and found their son dead. The couple then put Jacsun’s body in a suitcase and discarded his remains in a dumpster near the Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles.

During sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said the couple “made numerous bad choices and committed numerous acts of negligence. As a result, the baby died,” NBC4 reports.

Image zoom Kiana Williams; Adam Manson Culver City Police Department

Authorities believe the boy’s remains ended up in the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona.

However, despite numerous attempts to locate him his body was never found.

Jacsun was last seen alive on Dec. 31 but he wasn’t reported missing by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services until Jan. 25.

At a preliminary hearing earlier this year, Culver City Police Department Detective Tobias Raya testified that Williams and Manson said they tried to revive the boy after they found him unresponsive, according to NBC4.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Raya also testified that Williams originally said the boy died in a PT Cruiser but later admitted that he died in the motel room after police gave her a letter from Manson who begged her to “tell them the truth!,” the station reports.

“We are good people who made a bad choice,” he allegedly wrote.

The couple and Jacsun had been living at a homeless shelter for struggling families called Upward Bound House, KTLA reports.