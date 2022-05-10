The man and woman were sitting in their car following an "altercation" when a group of four to six men approached them, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

Couple Robbed on the Famed Sunset Strip by Group of Men Using a Rolls-Royce as Their Getaway Car

A couple who was sitting in their car early Saturday morning was allegedly robbed by a group of men who used a Rolls-Royce as a getaway car, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The robbery took place in the 8800 block of Sunset Boulevard in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles just before 1 a.m., Deputy Lizette Falcon wrote in a news release.

The man and woman told authorities they had been in their car following an altercation in the parking lot when they were approached by a group of men who allegedly physically assaulted them before taking off with their luxury watches – a Michael Kors watch and a Rolex – which were valued around $19,000 in total.

Police say the group of suspects, described as "four to six male Black adults wearing dark clothing," then allegedly fled the scene in a dark-colored Rolls-Royce, adding that one of the victims "sustained minor injuries during the incident." The couple did not know the suspects prior to the robbery.

Authorities said the man and woman targeted by the group of alleged robbers appeared to be intoxicated and initially did not cooperate with deputies, according to KTLA, Fox11, and CBS News.

West Hollywood Station Detective Bureau is conducting the investigation and following up with any leads, and is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the West Hollywood Station at 310-855-8850 and mention criminal report #922-02656-0986-201.

Police also issued a warning to residents of the Los Angeles area in light of the uptick in brazen robberies and other crimes in the city.