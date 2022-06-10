Kyron Horman, the second-grade student who was last seen at his school's science fair, would be 19 years-old

7-Year-Old Disappeared from Oregon School in 2010. Here's What He Would Look Like Today

An age-progressed photo of Kyron Horman, who was last seen 12 years ago at his Oregon elementary school, has been released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"NCMEC forensic artists released a new age progression of what Kyron Horman would look like today at 19-years-old," NCMEC stated on its Facebook page. "He was only 7 years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010."

That morning, Kyron's stepmother Terri Horman attended a science fair at Skyline Elementary School, where Kyron was photographed in front of his project about red tree frogs. Terri says she watched Kyron walk down the hall toward his second-grade classroom.

"I saw him walking down to his room. My vision of him is the back of his head almost at the door," Terri told PEOPLE in an exclusive 2016 interview. "That's what I see when I sit here and think about him – that's my last thought."

That afternoon, when Kyron did not get off the school bus home, Teri says she called the school and was told he wasn't there.

"He had been unaccounted for six hours," she says.

Within hours, investigators were searching around the school for the second grader. And within days, Terri appeared to be the focus of the investigation.

Terri has never been named a suspect or a person of interest in the case surrounding Kyron's disappearance, which officials for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Department say is an "ongoing investigation."

Meanwhile, Kyron's biological mother, Desiree Young, has remained committed to finding her son.

She wants the Multnomah County District Attorney to create a new task force and focus on Kyron's unsolved case.

"I want the DA to know who I am and to know who Kyron is," Young told TV station Fox26 last week. "I want him to make Kyron a priority again."