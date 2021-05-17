Kyon Jones's body still has not been found

Mom of Missing 2-Month-Old Charged with Murder After Woman Admits to Putting His Body in Trash

The mother of a missing 2-month-old boy has been charged with murder after she allegedly was recorded saying he died in his sleep before she threw his body in the garbage.

LaDonia Boggs, 37, has been charged with felony murder in the presumed death of Kyon Jones, whose body still has not been found, WJHL, WTOP and WTTG report.

According to a statement from Washington, D.C. Metro police, Kyon was last seen alive on May 5 but wasn't reported missing until May 7.

On Sunday, a local missing-persons advocate shared a video of Boggs talking about how her son had died while sleeping in the bed with her.

"The last thing that I remember was that I had rolled over, and he was on my chest. After that, when I was 'sleep, rolled over, noticed he was unresponsive — breathing — and I panicked," Boggs said in the video, which was obtained by WRC-TV.

She then went on to detail how she disposed of Kyon's lifeless body, saying she wrapped it in a blanket before throwing it in the trash.

On May 10, the Charles City County Sheriff's Office said authorities were searching a Virginia landfill for the newborn, WRIC reports. The search for his remains continue.

Boggs' public defender, Joseph Yarbough, could not be reached for comment Monday. At a hearing Saturday, Boggs was released without bond.