Kyon Jones was last seen Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but he wasn't reported missing until Friday

Authorities Search Landfill for 2-Year-Old Who Vanished Last Week, and Mom Is 'Person of Interest'

The search for a newborn boy who went missing from Washington, D.C. continues — and his mother is a person of interest in the case.

Two-month-old Kyon Jones was last seen Wednesday but wasn't reported missing until Friday, according to a police statement.

On Monday, the Charles City County Sheriff's Office said authorities were searching a Virginia landfill for the newborn, WRIC reports.

Investigators believe the newborn's body may have been dumped and are now going through dumpsters, landfills and garbage trucks servicing the D.C. area, a source close to the investigation told WTRV.

While investigators have not released any additional information about the boy's disappearance, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday the child's mother was being questioned and is considered to be "the only person of interest," according to WRIC.

Kyon was last seen in the 1500 Block of Benning Road NE. He is described as a Black male infant, with brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.