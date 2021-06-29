Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Accused of Sending Pornographic Content to Underage Girl

Kyle Massey, who rose to fame as Cory Baxter on That's So Raven and Cory in the House, failed to show up to his arraignment Monday, PEOPLE confirms

Ex-Disney star Kyle Massey, best known for his role as Cory Baxter in That's So Raven and Cory in the House, is facing a felony charge in Washington state of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In 2019, Massey was sued by a 13-year-old girl for allegedly sending explicit text messages, images and videos to her phone. The felony charge, filed in King County on June 14, stems from the same accusations detailed in the 2019 lawsuit, PEOPLE confirms.

In the complaint, the plaintiff alleged she met Massey at Universal Studios when she was 4 years old and stayed in touch because she wanted to pursue a career in entertainment.

She said that she reached out to Massey in November 2018 about auditioning for a role in a reboot of Cory in the House, and during subsequent conversations, he was informed that she was in eighth grade.

According to the recent court filing, Massey allegedly sent her pornographic content, knowing she was underage, between December 2018 and January 2019.

Days after the lawsuit against him was filed in 2019, Massey denied the allegations.

"No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct," Massey said in statement, via his attorney Lee A. Hutton, III, that was obtained by PEOPLE.

"In early 2019, Plaintiff's attorneys demanded $1.5M threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply. My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth," Massey's statement continued.

PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach Hutton. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney to represent him in the criminal case.

Massey, now 29, failed to show up to his arraignment Monday, PEOPLE confirms.