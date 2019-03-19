Former Disney star Kyle Massey is denying claims that he sent sexually explicit material to a 13-year-old girl.

Days after Massey, 27, was sued for sending explicit matter to a minor, he’s “unequivocally and categorically” denying the allegations.

“No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct,” Massey said in statement, via his attorney Lee A. Hutton, III, that was obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

“In early 2019, Plaintiff’s attorneys demanded $1.5M threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply. My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth,” Massey’s statement, which was first obtained by TMZ, continued.

“I have retained attorney Lee A. Hutton to guide my family and me through the process and I ask my fans and the general public not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless,” the statement concluded.

On Friday, Massey — best known for his role as Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven — was sued by a 13-year-old girl for sending explicit matter to a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, annoying or molesting a minor and emotional distress, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In the lawsuit, the girl, who was not named because she is a minor, said she met Massey when she was 4 years old at Universal City with her mom.

Because the girl was interested in pursuing a career in entertainment, the pair kept in contact over the years, with Massey offering to help and developing a bond with her family, according to the court documents.

The girl and her mother — who also was not named in the suit — claim that Massey had “held himself out as a father figure” to the young girl.

Their communication restarted again in November 2018 when the teen texted Massey and explained that she would be interested in auditioning for a reboot of his spinoff series Cory in the House.

The actor even allegedly planned to have the girl, who was from Seattle, live with him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles, while he helped her find an agent.

During their communications, Massey was allegedly informed over a series of text messages included in the court documents that the girl was in 8th grade and four years away from graduation.

In December 2018, Massey, who also starred on Disney Channel’s Cory in the House, allegedly requested to be friends with the girl on Snapchat.

Shortly after, the girl claimed Massey sent her “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos.”

The girl is now suing the actor for at least $1.5 million dollars, according to the lawsuit.