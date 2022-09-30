Ky. Toddler Was Home with Slain Mom's Body for 3 Days — But Family Thinks Someone Was Coming in, Caring for Her

Next to her daughter's dead body, Michelle Stone said she found her granddaughter in a clean, dry diaper

By
Published on September 30, 2022 02:12 PM
Kierra Stone Gonzalez
Kierra Stone Gonzalez. Photo: Facebook

The 2-year-old daughter of a woman found shot to death was left in an apartment with the body for three days, reports say.

According to WLKY-TV, citing police, the victim's mother, Michelle Stone, discovered 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez with a gunshot wound to the head in her Louisville, Ky., home on Sept. 21.

Next to her body on the living room floor, seemingly unharmed and taken care of, was Gonzalez's toddler girl, the station reports.

Stone told the outlet her granddaughter was in a clean, dry diaper.

A lack of evidence of bathroom accidents throughout the apartment has left Stone to believe someone had been actively caring for her, according to WJHG-TV.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"No poop in the house, no pee stains in the house," Stone told the station. "So, we knew that somebody had been in there for three days taking care of her with the momma."

"My question is, how could you take care of my granddaughter and not call the police when you had seen the mother was dead?"

No arrests have been made and police have not disclosed a suspect or motive in the case, the station reports.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Louisville Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD.

Related Articles
Alexis Sellin, Jami Crawford
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Jamiren Crosby
Mystery Surrounds Death of 'Sweet Child,' 13, Who Vanished Over Weekend Before His Body Was Found in Woods
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Treshai Siske
Tenn. Mom Days Away from 29th Birthday Is Killed in Home, Suspect at Large
Laura Moberley and her children
S.C. Teacher and Her Kids, 8 and 11, Found Shot to Death in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Stacia Leigh Collins
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Launice Shanique Battle
N.C. Mom Accused of Murdering Young Daughters Left Them in Hot Car, Grandfather Says
Trinity Littlejohn, Aliyah Littlejohn, Kyren Littlejohn
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Courtney and Eric Huard
Mysterious Deaths of Rhode Island Couple Found Slain with Kids Home Was Actually Murder-Suicide: Police
Ezekiel Harry
Mother and Boyfriend Arrested After Missing Toddler's Body Is Found in Trash
Courtney and Eric Huard
Married Couple Found Shot and Killed in Rhode Island House While Their 3 Kids Were Home 
Kayla Hodgson
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Fla. Bartender Who Was Found Slain in Apartment Nearly 2 Weeks Ago
Image
5-Year-Old Boy Shoots Brother, 8, Dead in Arkansas While Mother Sleeps: 'Loss for Words'
sania khan
Ex Traveled from Georgia to Kill Professional Photographer in Chicago Condo Before Turning Gun on Himself
Quinn Arielle Hallacy
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Molly Cheng drowns herself and 3 children in Vadnais Lake after husband shot himself
Police Say Minnesota Mom Smothered 2 of 3 Kids She Murdered Before Killing Herself