Ky. Toddler Was Home with Slain Mom's Body for 3 Days — But Family Thinks Someone Was Coming in, Caring for Her

The 2-year-old daughter of a woman found shot to death was left in an apartment with the body for three days, reports say.

According to WLKY-TV, citing police, the victim's mother, Michelle Stone, discovered 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez with a gunshot wound to the head in her Louisville, Ky., home on Sept. 21.

Next to her body on the living room floor, seemingly unharmed and taken care of, was Gonzalez's toddler girl, the station reports.

Stone told the outlet her granddaughter was in a clean, dry diaper.

A lack of evidence of bathroom accidents throughout the apartment has left Stone to believe someone had been actively caring for her, according to WJHG-TV.

"No poop in the house, no pee stains in the house," Stone told the station. "So, we knew that somebody had been in there for three days taking care of her with the momma."

"My question is, how could you take care of my granddaughter and not call the police when you had seen the mother was dead?"

No arrests have been made and police have not disclosed a suspect or motive in the case, the station reports.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Louisville Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD.