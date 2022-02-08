Ky. Police Plead for Help Finding 4-Year-Old Serenity Ann McKinney, Last Seen More Than a Year Ago

Authorities in Kentucky are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in more than a year, and they have arrested the girl's mother in connection with her disappearance.

Extended family members said that they hadn't seen Serenity Ann McKinney in person since Christmas Eve of 2020. Months later, right before Father's Day 2021, Serenity spoke with her grandfather on the phone, but she did not provide her location.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, Serenity's grandparents reported her missing.

"They contacted law enforcement in Shelby County with concerns that Serenity is in danger," the Kentucky Attorney General said in a statement.

According to a flyer distributed by authorities, Serenity's parents have been "refusing to cooperate" with investigators who have been trying to locate the little girl.

Authorities now say that they found Serenity's mother and her boyfriend in Kansas. Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, have been arrested and charged with one count each of Custodial Interference. Serenity did not appear to be with them in Kansas.

McKinney and Hill will be transported from Kansas to Kentucky, where they will be arraigned. Bond has not yet been set. They have not yet entered a plea, and it's unknown if they have retained an attorney authorized to speak on their behalf.

Shelby County Police Captain Blake Lisby told WDRB that they suspect Serenity is in danger "based on the timeframe on how long it's been since she's been seen and nobody can seem to produce her whereabouts."