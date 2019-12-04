Ky. Mother, 2 Others Charged After Allegedly Buying, Selling Baby for $2K

Image zoom From left: Maria Domingo-Perez, Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Jose Felipe Warren County Jail

On Tuesday, police arrested three people in Kentucky for allegedly buying and selling a baby for a price of $2,000.

After receiving a tip from staff members at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Monday, police began investigating a woman believed to be giving away a newborn, the Bowling Green Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officers arrested mother of five Maria Domingo-Perez, 31, for allegedly selling her youngest child. After initially giving conflicting statements, authorities said she “eventually told police she gave the child away.”

Domingo-Perez is charged with selling a child for adoption, a Class D felony.

Catarina Jose Felipe, 37, and Pascual Jose Manuel, 45, who are believed to be the two prospective baby-buyers, were also arrested in connection to the ongoing investigation.

RELATED: Florida Police Investigate After Newborn Baby Is Offered for Sale on Craigslist for $500

RELATED: Arizona Mom Arrested on DUI Charges After Allegedly Running Over Her Teenage Daughter

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The infant’s gender was not disclosed, but the Associated Press reported that the baby was born sometime in October.

Based on records from the Warren County Regional Jail, it was not immediately clear if the three inmates have legal representation.

According to police, Social Services has taken custody of the infant, as well as Domingo-Perez’s four other children.