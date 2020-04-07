Ky. Mom Whose Son 'Meant the World to Her' Is Found Slain, and Boyfriend Allegedly Confessed

Image zoom Facebook

The search for a missing Kentucky mother has ended with her body being found and her boyfriend charged with murder.

On Wednesday night, Spartanburg County, South Carolina, authorities responded to a call regarding an abandoned vehicle. When they located the driver, Anthony Hall, they questioned him, Fox Carolina reports.

During their interview, Hall allegedly confessed to killing his girlfriend, Jodi Stapleton, 35, back in Kentucky. Authorities contacted Kentucky State Police, who confirmed they were searching for Hall and went to a home in Menifee County, where they found Stapleton’s body inside, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Stapleton had been missing since March 30.

“First and foremost, Jodi was a mother,” Stapleton’s friend Tim Matney told WYMT. “Her son, Bryce, meant the world to her…That’s Jodi. Loving mother, great friend, devoted daughter.”

Hall was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence as well as other charges from crimes he allegedly committed while in South Carolina. He allegedly confessed to killing his girlfriend before hiding her body and burning her car.

He is being held in Spartanburg and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday. Attorney information was unavailable Tuesday.

A motive for Stapleton’s death remains unknown. While authorities have not yet released how she died, friends say they want to remember her in life, not death.

“I don’t want Jodi to be remembered as a statistic. She was more than that. Her life was more than that,” Matney said. “The world’s not gonna be the same without her.”