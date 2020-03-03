Ky. Man on House Arrest for Killing Woman in 2019 Now Accused of Strangling Girlfriend

Image zoom Tyra Dear Facebook

A Kentucky man who was under house arrest while awaiting trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend in 2019 is behind bars again after allegedly punching and strangling his current girlfriend.

Austin Tudor has been arrested for assault and strangulation, according to Louisville Metro Corrections jail records obtained by PEOPLE. Tudor is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face multiple times and strangling her as they sat in a car on Feb. 27, local station WDRB and LEX18 report. The girlfriend survived but her current condition is unknown.

The 26-year-old is also charged with murder, according to jail records, for the death of his former girlfriend in 2019.

At the time of the recent alleged assault, Tudor was under a home incarceration program as he awaited trial.

Image zoom Austin Tudor Kentucky department of Corrections

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Feb, 28, 2019, Taylor Dear, 21, was allegedly shot by Tudor after he threatened to kill her, a witness told police. Days later, Dear died while hospitalized. Tudor was arrested and charged with murder, allegedly telling police Dear was shot while trying to grab the gun from him.

Following news of his most recent arrest, Dear’s family told WDRB they disagreed with his release from jail.

“I don’t know if angry comes close to how I feel about it,” Wanda Dear said, according to the station. “He shouldn’t have been let out in the first place.”

In addition to strangulation, assault and murder, Tudor faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.

He is scheduled to go to trial for Dear’s murder in June, the Courier Journal reports. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.