13 People Shot in Tennessee Supermarket Mass Shooting, 1 Victim and Shooter Are Dead

The shooter who opened fire inside a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tenn. is dead, say police

At least one innocent person was killed during a mass shooting inside a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee that injured 12 other innocent people, police say.

The shooter is also dead from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said at a Thursday afternoon press conference. The identity of the shooter, or any connection he may have had to the supermarket, is unclear.

Police were initially called to the scene at about 1:30, said Lane, who described the victims' injuries as "very serious."

Collierville is about 30 miles east of Memphis, and Memphis police confirmed to Fox13 Memphis that they have responded to the scene.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the scene.

Lane described the shooting scene as "horrific," saying that people were hiding in freezers and offices inside the store.

"I've never seen anything like it," he said.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis," a Kroger spokesperson said Thursday. "The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time."

They added: "We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates."