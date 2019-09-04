Kroger Joins Walmart in Asking Shoppers Not to Openly Carry Guns in Stores

Image zoom Courtesy of The Kroger Co.

A day after Walmart asked customers not to openly carry in guns in stores even in states where it’s legal, Kroger has made the same request.

“Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers,” Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs at The Kroger Co., said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Walmart issued a statement requesting customers not openly carry guns. Walmart also announced it would cease the sales of ammunition commonly used in assault-style weapons as well as that used in handguns.

Walmart’s request came several weeks after a man killed 22 people inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

RELATED: Heroes, Grandparents and Role Models: Remembering the Victims of the El Paso Mass Shooting

Walmart and Kroger both called on elected officials to strengthen background checks for gun purchases.

RELATED: Walmart Ends Ammunition Sales for Handguns and Assault Rifles, Asks Customers to Stop ‘Open Carry’

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence,” the statement said.

RELATED: West Texas Shooting Victims: an Army Vet, a 15-Year-Old Girl, a Mail Carrier and Others

According to Kroger’s statement, the company last year “made the conscious decision to completely exit the firearm and ammunition business when we stopped selling them in our Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.”

RELATED: PEOPLE’s Call to Action: Contact Congress to Ask What Is Being Done to Stop the Epidemic of Gun Violence

The statement adds, “Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms.”

The Washington Post reports that Kroger, a Cincinnati-based retailer, is the second-largest grocer in the United States. According to the company’s website, it operates 2,760 grocery retail stores under multiple names.