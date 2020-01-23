Everything to Know About Kristin Smart's Disappearance — as Family Now Says No News Is Forthcoming

Kristin Smart Facebook

Just before Memorial Day weekend in 1996, Kristin Smart — a California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, freshman — went missing after attending an off-campus party.

More than 20 years later, the family of the upbeat, athletic 19-year-old from Stockton, California, is still looking for answers.

Recently, her mother, Denise Smart, says the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently contacted her about her daughter’s case, telling her to stay tuned for some news — but that the news would be something unexpected.

“Be ready,” Denise Smart said the FBI told her, The Stockton Record reported. “This is really going to be something you don’t expect. We want to give you the support you need.”

However, in a subsequent statement issued Wednesday, the Smart family said they were in contact with a retired FBI agent “who has provided guidance to us over the years” and said there is no timeline for an announcement on the case, USA Today reports.

“The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and they are not putting any timetable on the completion of it. We support the Sheriff Department’s efforts and commitment,” the family said in a statement.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Cipolla tells PEOPLE, “We do not anticipate any announcements in the near future.”

Here are four things to know about Smart’s baffling disappearance:

1. Smart Was Last Seen Heading Back to Her Dorm After a Party

With classes finished before the long holiday weekend, Smart called her parents on Friday, May 24, 1996, and left a message telling them that she and some friends were heading to a party at 8 p.m. that night. While she told her parents to call her before she left, she never spoke to them.

Smart ended up attending an off-campus party, where she got drunk and passed out on a neighbor’s lawn, according to witnesses.

2. Smart Was Last Seen with Freshman Paul Flores — Who Is a ‘Person of Interest’

Police have said that two students, including one of Smart’s girlfriends, offered to help her get back to her dorm, since she was unsteady on her feet. While they headed back to Muir Hall, where Smart lived during the school year, freshman Paul Flores volunteered to walk her home, according to police.

No one ever saw Smart again. The next afternoon, when Smart failed to show up for lunch, her friend alerted campus police, which didn’t begin fully investigating her disappearance until that Tuesday, when classes resumed, according to authorities.

Cipolla, the sheriff’s office spokesman, tells PEOPLE Flores is still considered a person of interest in the case.

3. Flores Has Never Been Charged

After Smart vanished, campus police questioned Flores. When he was asked about a black eye he sported, he told campus police he got hurt in a pickup basketball game, but authorities grew suspicious when one of his friends later told authorities Flores already had the bruise when he showed up to play.

According to The Tribune of San Luis Obispo, he later admitted that was a lie and told authorities he got the bruise fixing his truck before ending the interview.

Later that year, after Flores had returned home for the summer, investigators from the sheriff’s office later searched his dorm room with four cadaver dogs, which keyed in on Flores’s mattress, according to police.

But Flores has never been charged, and in 1996, a grand jury did not indict him.

He has remained mum about the case, invoking his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent when he was deposed in a 2005 wrongful death civil suit brought against him by Smart’s parents, which they subsequently dropped.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Flores for comment.

In 1998, his attorney told PEOPLE that authorities had no evidence against Flores.

“It’s one thing to have suspicions,” Melvin de la Motte told PEOPLE, “but that doesn’t make up for evidence.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach de la Motte for comment.

4. Smart’s Mom Said Waiting for News Is ‘Anxiety-Producing’ — But Authorities Say No News Is Forthcoming

Denise Smart told the Stockton Record that the FBI, in saying that news was imminent, told her the family “might want to get away for a while.”

However, she said she wasn’t told when she and her family will get any more news.

“I wish I knew when,” Smart told the outlet, “because it’s very anxiety-producing.”

“It’s like, ‘Can you give me the flight plan?’” Smart said. “When is this happening?”

However, the family’s statement issued after the publication of Denise Smart’s comments seemed to contradict the idea that an announcement on the case was imminent, and Cipolla of the sheriff’s office said authorities do not anticipate an announcement anytime soon.

