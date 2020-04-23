Kristin Smart Case: Person of Interest's Home Is Searched in Student's 1996 Disappearance

Image zoom Facebook

Investigators executed a search warrant this week at the Los Angeles home of a man who — for the last 24 years — has been a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, a California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, freshman who was last seen walking home from an off-campus party.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a search of Paul Flores’ residence occurred on Wednesday morning, and that detectives were looking for “specific items of evidence.”

The now 43-year-old man is believed to be the last person to have seen Smart alive.

He has been a longtime person of interest in Smart’s disappearance and was briefly detained in February before being released.

Police allege that Flores, a classmate of Smart’s, volunteered to walk the inebriated 19-year-old home from the May 1996 party.

In February, authorities also searched Flores’ home in San Pedro and were seen leaving the home of Flores’ parents in Arroyo Grande with a computer, a brown paper bag, a storage bin and other pieces of evidence.

Wednesday’s statement indicated no further information would be released about what detectives were looking for at Flores’ home.

The statement added that the investigation is ongoing.

Flores “continues to be a person of interest in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996,” according to the statement.

Police excavated an area of the California Polytechnic campus in 2016, looking for Smart’s remains, but failed to find anything.

In January, the sheriff’s office confirmed that evidence in the case includes two trucks that belonged to family members of Flores at the time, PEOPLE previously reported.

Investigators have collected 140 “new items of evidence” since 2011, in addition to searching nine different locations, serving 18 search warrants, and resubmitting 37 pieces of evidence from the investigation’s early stages for more-current DNA testing and conducted 91 face-to-face interviews, PEOPLE previously reported.