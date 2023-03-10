Paul Flores Sentenced to 25 Years to Life for 1996 Disappearance and Death of Kristin Smart

Smart's body has never been recovered after she went missing at age 19 following an off-campus party in May 1996 and was declared legally dead in 2002

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on March 10, 2023 09:29 PM
father and son arrested in Kristin Smart case cr San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office; Kristin Smart Credit: Facebook
Photo: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office; FaceBook

A man has been sentenced in the 1996 disappearance and death of Kristin Smart.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Paul Ruben Flores, 46, was given 25 years to life in state prison on Friday after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his fellow California Polytechnic State University freshman.

An attorney for Flores did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Smart's body has never been recovered after she went missing at age 19 following an off-campus party in May 1996. She was declared legally dead in 2002.

During Flores' trial in October, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle told jurors that Flores — who is believed to be the last person to see Smart alive — took her back to his dorm room, where he raped her before killing her.

Kristin Smart
Kristin Smart. Facebook

Paul allegedly enlisted his father Ruben Flores to help him bury Smart under a new deck at their Arroyo Grande home. Ruben was found not guilty of accessory after the fact in October.

Soil samples at the site of the deck tested positive for human blood, leading prosecutors to believe that Smart's body was buried at the location and later moved.

"After nearly 27 years of unspeakable anguish, the Smart family has finally seen their daughter's killer sentenced," said Peuvrelle in part after Friday's sentencing. "Their strength and determination serve as an inspiration to us all."

After Paul and his father were arrested in April 2021, Smart's parents called the moment "bittersweet" in their long fight for justice. "It is impossible to put into words what this day means for our family; we pray it is the first step to bringing our daughter home," they said in a statement.

