The 55-year-old was reported missing by his husband on October 22 after he failed to return home from a workout

Body of KPMG Executive James Alan White Found in Dallas 6 Months After He Was Reported Missing

A KPMG executive was found dead in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday after going missing in October.

The body of James Alan White, 55, was discovered by a survey crew in a wooded area near Paul Quinn College around 12:30 p.m, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The remains were positively identified on Friday by the Dallas County Medical Examiner, police said. His cause of death has not been released.

White was reported missing by family on October 22. He was last seen in surveillance video obtained by WFAA pumping gas at a local Race Trac around 6 a.m. after leaving LA Fitness.

Days after his disappearance, police located his car in South Dallas, but White was not inside, WFAA reported.

His body was found less than a mile from where his car was located, according to the news station.

"I'm not going to give up hope at all. Until they tell me that he's gone," White's mother, Maralu Craven told WFAA in November. "Somebody has to know something."

"I don't understand this. I don't understand this at all," she said, adding, "I never thought at 82 years old that I'd be going to the police station for a son that never caused any trouble at all."

Rusty Jenkins, White's partner of 18 years, told the station that he reported White missing after he didn't return home from his workout.

"I got in the car at 7, drove the route back and forth trying to find him. Trying to find evidence of a wreck somewhere," his husband told WFAA. "I was calling the hospitals trying to find out if there was an unidentified John Doe in any of the hospitals, because I didn't know if he had his ID with him or not."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Anyone who has seen anything, please come forward," Jenkins said. "No matter how little they think it is or insignificant, it may be a big piece of the puzzle to the police."

The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations and Homicide Units are working on this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, while a private fund is offering an additional $10,000, according to police.