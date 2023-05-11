Woman Who Wrote Children's Book on Grief Threw a Party the Day After Allegedly Murdering Husband

The wife suspected of killing her husband by lacing his cocktail with a fatal dose of fentanyl and then publishing a children's book on grief a year later threw a party at the couple's Kamas, Utah, home the day after his alleged murder, authorities say.

On Monday, Kouri Richins was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in connection with the death of Eric Richins.

Richins, 33, has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the night of Eric's fatal poisoning March 3, 2022, Richins told investigators the couple was celebrating closing on a home for her business, so she made her husband a Moscow Mule. Richins said Eric, 39, consumed the cocktail in bed.

A few hours later, she said she found him unresponsive. Following a call to 911, authorities pronounced him dead.

Citing the affidavit for a search warrant, The Salt Lake Tribune reports, "The day after Eric's death, Kouri closed on the home, alone. She later invited her friends over for a large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating."

Kouri and Eric Richins. Kouri Richins/Facebook

Court documents indicate the medical examiner determined Eric orally ingested approximately five times the lethal amount of "illicit" fentanyl before he died.

The suspicious findings prompted investigators to obtain a search warrant for the couple's home and electronic devices, and several communications between Richins and an acquaintance were discovered.

Investigators interviewed the acquaintance, who alleged Richins purchased hydrocodone from them sometime between December 2021 and February 2022, the documents state.

Weeks later, Richins allegedly reached back out to the acquaintance and obtained 15 to 30 fentanyl pills worth $900 on Feb. 11, 2022.

On Feb. 26, 2022, Richins allegedly bought another $900 worth of fentanyl. Less than a week later, Eric died, according to the documents.

Over a year after his death, Richins published a children's book on grief, titled Are You With Me?

According to KPCW News, the book was inspired by her the couples' three children, their experience losing their father and the lingering questions they had.

"You know, 'Is dad with us?'" she said during an interview with the outlet promoting the book in April. "Because they're going through the sadness of knowing that he's not here, presently."

Richins remains in custody. She will appear in court May 19.