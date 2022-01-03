Deputies allegedly "made contact with Bill Kapri" around 1:30 a.m. local time, per the report

Kodak Black Arrested for Trespassing on New Year's Day in Florida, Released on Bond: Report

Kodak Black has reportedly been arrested again.

Officials from the Broward Sheriff's Office say the 24-year-old rapper was arrested Saturday morning for trespassing in Pompano Beach, per the South Florida SunSentinel.

According to the report, deputies allegedly "made contact with Bill Kapri" — aka Kodak Black — around 1:30 a.m. local time by the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive in Golden Acres, Florida, near where he grew up in Pompano Beach. Black was reportedly released from Broward Main Jail on bond.

Black's attorney and the Broward Sheriff's Office did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Black has had several run-ins with the law, with arrests dating back to at least 2015.

The "Tunnel Vision" rapper has been arrested on gun and drug charges multiple times, including in April 2019 when authorities found marijuana and a gun on him as he attempted to cross the border from Canada to the United States near Niagara Falls.

Kodak Black Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

One month later, the rap star was arrested on firearm charges at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami shortly before he was set to perform at the event. He was later sentenced to 46 months in prison for the crime.

Former President Donald Trump commuted Black's sentence on the final day of his presidency on Jan. 19, 2021. The artist offered his thanks on Twitter two days later.

"I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love," Black posted on Jan. 21. "It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing."

Three months later, Black pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery regarding a 2016 case in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.