One Dead, Police Officer Injured in Tennessee High School Shooting

Knoxville authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation remains active

One person is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Knoxville, Tenn., high school, according to the city's police department.

On Monday afternoon, the KPD tweeted that officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at Austin-East High School. When they approached the subject, shots were fired.

One male died at the scene while a second was detained for questioning. The injured officer was struck at least once and transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no other known victims. It is unclear whether any students were involved in the shooting.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation remains active. Minutes after police's initial tweet announcing the incident, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed that the school had been secured secured.