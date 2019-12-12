Fla. Educator Is Allegedly Caught by Security Footage Sexually Abusing 2 Boys, 15, in Condo Pool

Image zoom Kirstie None Rosa Facebook

A 27-year-old teacher’s aide faces criminal charges in Florida, where authorities allege she had sexual intercourse with two teenage boys — and was caught on surveillance video doing so.

PEOPLE confirms Kirstie None Rosa was arrested December 6 on three counts of lewd and lascivious battery sexual activity with a 15-year-old, a second-degree felony.

Rosa, who lives in Naples, is also charged with providing nicotine products and drugs to the underage alleged victims.

According to online records, Rosa allegedly had several sexual encounters with one of the alleged victims. It is unclear if the boy was one of her students.

Investigators allege the sex happened once at the boy’s house, and twice at her condominium.

Detectives recovered security footage they allege shows Rosa in the condo complex’s swimming pool, having sex with two 15-year-old boys.

It was unclear if the second alleged victim was one of her students.

Police allege the swimming pool encounter happened after Rosa brought the students to a party, where they were supplied with alcohol and marijuana.

Rosa denied the allegations, telling police she did not go into the pool or hang out with the boys. She told detectives she left the party when the two students showed up.

Rosa was released from custody last week, but could not be reached for comment.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if she has an attorney, and online records indicate pleas have not been entered to the charges.

Local reports, including the Naples Daily News, indicate Rosa was fired from her position at the Phoenix Academy in Naples on Monday.