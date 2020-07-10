King Hill's babysitter said she dropped the boy off with his mother, but the mom says this isn't true

A 2-Year-Old Pa. Boy Is Missing, and Police Say 'Somebody Isn't Telling Us the Truth'

Philadelphia police are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy.

There is conflicting information about when the boy, King Hill, was last seen.

In a statement, Philadelphia police say he was last seen the morning of July 7.

However, at a press conference Thursday evening, King's mother said she last saw the boy in early June, when she dropped him off with his stepfather.

"I miss him a lot," King's mother, Amber Hill, said in an interview with local station NBC10. "They were looking at me like I did something to him, but I would never do nothing to none of my kids."

Hill told NBC10 the stepfather texted her earlier this week, saying he had left King with a babysitter she doesn't really know.

According to police, the babysitter said she dropped King off with his mother, but Hill insisted that never happened.

"Somebody is not telling us the truth," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said during the press conference. "Because the babysitter is saying she returned the child to the mother and mother is saying, 'No. She did not.'"

King is described as 3 feet tall, weighing around 32 lbs. The boy is thin, has a light brown complexion, and brown eyes and black hair.

Search teams have been scouring the city's neighborhoods looking for any sign of King.