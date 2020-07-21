Police have told King Hill's mother they may never recover his body, she said

Pa. Toddler Who Vanished Weeks Ago Is Thought Dead, Babysitter Arrested: 'It's Just Heartbreaking'

Police in Philadelphia investigating the disappearance of King Hill say they believe that the 2-year-old boy is dead — and they've charged a 24-year-old babysitter with murder.

According to a statement from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, "cell phone and video evidence" collected by Philadelphia police and the FBI has led detectives to conclude King, who was last seen on July 7 in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city, is dead.

King's body has not been recovered, and his grandmother told local news stations it may never be found.

The statement on the arrest of Tianna Parks alleges King was left with her shortly before he went missing.

"The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit urged members of the public to come forward with any information," the statement reads. "Residents of the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood where his mother lives led searches for the missing child as well."

The statement alleges Parks "was entrusted with Hill by the former partner of his mother."

Parks is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of children, interference with the custody of children, abuse of a corpse, unsworn falsification to authorities, false reports to law enforcement authorities, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

She was arrested Sunday and did not enter pleas during her arraignment Monday. Information on her attorney was unavailable at press time.

The statement makes no mention of how King may have been killed or what motivated his murder.

According to WCAU, Parks frequently cared for King.

Amber Hill, King's mother, told the station she's devastated.

"We kept faith alive and now we got this news that my son was murdered," Hill said through tears. "Throughout this, I really thought my son was alive. It's just heartbreaking."

She told the station authorities say his body may never be found.