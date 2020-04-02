Kim Kardashian West Shines Light on Sentencing Reform in New Documentary

Kim Kardashian West has long been a celebrity. In 2018, she became a social justice advocate.

That year, she visited the White House to advocate for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who had then served 21 years in prison for a non-violent cocaine trafficking conviction after being sentenced to life without parole in 1996.

With Kardashian West serving as a voice for Johnson, whose story she’d learned about through a 2017 online video, President Donald Trump agreed to grant clemency to the 62-year-old woman, and Johnson was released in June 2018.

In her new 2-hour documentary special Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, airing on Oxygen this Sunday, Kardashian West examines the cases of four inmates she believes deserve a second chance after allegedly being unfairly sentenced. She visits them in prison, speaks to their families and friends, lobbies public officials and meets with lawyers to help facilitate their release. (An exclusive clip is shown above.)

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, who serves as the documentary’s executive producer, says she hopes it sheds light on the need for American sentencing reform.

An interest in the law runs in Kardashian West’s blood; her father was the prominent Los Angeles attorney Robert Kardashian. Now, the mom of four is pursuing a long-held dream of becoming a lawyer herself, as she works toward taking the California bar exam (she’s currently serving an apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm).

“Every case is really personal to me,” Kardashian West explains in PEOPLE’s new special edition, True Crime Stories. “A lot of the time it’s from a letter that I receive from someone on the inside that really touches my heart.”

She says visiting inmates in prison radically shifted the way she thinks about people on the inside vs. those on the outside, reminding her that we’re all equally worthy of respect. “It took my breath away, hearing stories of people that are no different. … They have a different circumstance, but they’re one bad decision away from being in a situation that me or you or anyone could be in.”

Oxygen’s Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project airs on Sunday, April 5, at 7 pm ET/PT.