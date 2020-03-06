Kim Kardashian Mourns Death Row Inmate Nathaniel Woods as He Is Executed Despite Attempts to Save Him

Kim Kardashian West is mourning the execution death of an Alabama man — convicted of fatally shooting three police officers — despite last-minute attempts to save his life.

On Thursday, as Nathaniel Woods was being executed Kardashian West, 39, expressed her disappointment in the criminal justice system.

“Nate will die for a crime another man confessed to and says Nate had nothing to do with. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family and all the advocates who worked tirelessly to save his life,” Kardashian West tweeted.

Kardashian West later followed up with an additional tweet writing, “RIP Nathaniel Woods.”

Woods was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the June 17, 2004 murder of Birmingham police officers Carlos Owen, Harley Chisolm and Charles Bennett, the Associated Press reported.

Woods and his roommate Kerry Spencer were dealing crack cocaine at their home when the officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant and were then all gunned down, AP reported.

Although Spencer pulled the trigger, prosecutors say Woods came up with the idea to ambush and murder the officers, AP reported.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian, Nathaniel Woods Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

However, Woods’ attorney and members of his family argued that he didn’t deserve the harsh sentence as he didn’t fire the weapon and Spencer had confessed to the crime, The Hill reported.

Spencer was also sentenced to death.

Image zoom Murdered officers (L-R) Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm III and Charles R. Bennett

It had seemed like Woods would get the reprieve so many were hoping for when earlier on Thursday Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signed a stay of execution order, which detailed that Woods’ execution would not proceed “pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court,” The Hill reported.

However, shortly after Thomas submitted the order, the Supreme Court denied to further review Woods’ case and the stay was lifted.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced she had no plans to stop the execution.

Kardashian West shared a copy of Ivey’s letter, which the governor issued after reviewing a request to reprieve the death sentence.

“The court has lifted the temporary stay of execution for #NathanielWoods. The governor will NOT save his life. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family. This is a tragic example of injustice in the system — in a few minutes Nate may die for a crime he did not commit,” Kardashian Tweeted alongside a copy of Ivey’s letter.

“Governor Ivey has carefully reviewed the letter you submitted on behalf of Nathaniel Woods dated March 3, 2020 requesting a reprieve of death sentence. Governor Ivey does not presently intend to exercise her powers of commutation or reprieve in this case,” the letter, which was addressed to a Ms. Faraino reads.

“While Governor Ivey reserves the right to grant clemency at any time before an execution is carried out, she has determined, based on her review of the complete record, including matters presented in your letter, that clemency for Mr. Woods at this hour is unwarranted.”

Woods was killed by lethal injection at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, ABC News reported. He was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. local time.

For his final meal, Woods requested sweet potatoes, spinach, chicken patty, chicken leg quarter, cooked apples, fries, two oranges and an orange-flavored drink, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement obtained by ABC News. He took only one bite.

Activist Martin Luther King III has also spoken out tweeting, “In the case of Nathaniel Woods, the actions of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Governor of the State of Alabama are reprehensible, and have potentially contributed to an irreversible injustice. It makes a mockery of justice and constitutional guarantees to a fair trial.”