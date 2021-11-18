Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and Others Urge Okla. Governor to Stay Julius Jones' Execution

Jones has long maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of businessman Paul Howell, and even had alibis for the night of the killing

Several celebrities — including Kim Kardashian West, actress Kerry Washington, actor Mandy Patinkin, basketball star Steph Curry, and football player Baker Mayfield — are calling on the governor of Oklahoma to intervene in the case of Julius Jones, a death row inmate whose execution is scheduled for later today.

Jones was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a businessman who was fatally shot in the driveway of his parents' home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jones has long maintained his innocence, and even had alibis for the night of the killing.

On Nov. 1, for the second time, the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for the 41-year-old man, urging that he be removed from death row.

Lawyers for Jones — who is set to die by lethal injection at 4 p.m. local time — have argued that he was set up, and that new evidence confirms that another man has claimed responsibility for the July 28, 1999, murder on multiple occasions.

kim kardashian Kim Kardashian | Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

His supporters further note that 11 of the 12 jurors to convict him were white.

Jones' only hope, his supporters say, is Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who could exercise his authority, accept the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation, and stay his execution.

"The state is so bent on vengeance that they will make every effort to ensure they get to kill Julius," Kardashian West posted to Twitter Tuesday, "including reviving him if he happens to go into cardiac arrest prior to the execution. ... My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice."

Kardashian West has helped raise awareness to several instances of systemic injustice, including the prosecution of sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown.

Washington is urging her Twitter following to contact Stitt's office through this website, and urge him to step in and halt Jones' execution.

Patinkin shared a video on his Twitter, calling on Stitt to spare Jones' life.

Supporters of Julius Jones, who has been on death row in Oklahoma since 1999 Supporters of Julius Jones, who has been on death row in Oklahoma since 1999 | Credit: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Curry recently called Jones in prison, and is also urging Oklahoma's governor to remove him from death row.

As he spoke about the case Wednesday, Mayfield — who wrote a personal letter in 2020, advocating for Jones' release — teared up at a press conference, the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It's pretty rough, to be honest with you," Mayfield told reporters about Jones and his case. "That's not something that's easy to talk about. Been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it's tough to think about. Tried and tried. It's a shame it's gotten this far. We're 24 hours away. It's tough. You know, hopefully God can intervene and handle it correctly and do the things he needs to do."

NBA players Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Trae Young and Buddy Hield have also all penned letters to the governor's office as well as members of the Pardon and Parole Board as well.

Additionally, students across the globe have staged walkouts, calling attention to Jones' case.

More than 6.5 million people have signed a petition supporting Jones' release.