Kris Jenner Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian's Flour Bombing

Talk about flour power.

Kris Jenner is praising daughter Kim Kardashian for meeting violence with restraint after being pelted with white powder on the red carpet Thursday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

“I am so proud of my daughter for handling this situation so professionally and with such poise!” Jenner writes on Celebuzz.com. “Kim wasn t phased (sic) by the attack and simply walked away from the red carpet, brushed herself off and headed right back out!!”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Attacked by Flour Bomb

Jenner was just feet away as the unidentified woman allegedly flung the “flour bomb.” The woman was detained at the scene and then released.

Kardashian, 31, who was attacked at the launch of her perfume, True Reflection, has told Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies she doesn’t want to press charges.