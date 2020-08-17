Kim Kardashian Campaigns for Release of Rapper C-Murder, Who Was Convicted of Killing a Teenage Fan

Corey Miller, known as C-Murder, is serving a life sentence for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas

Kim Kardashian West is campaigning for the release of a rapper convicted in 2009 of murdering a fan.

Corey Miller, known as C-Murder, was convicted of the murder of Steve Thomas, 16, at a nightclub in New Orleans in 2002. The rapper, 49, has been serving a life sentence at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, ever since, ABC News reported.

Kardashian West said that multiple factors, including new evidence and witnesses recanting their testimony, point to Miller's innocence, which he has maintained since being accused.

"The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him [sic] to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted," Kardashian West wrote on Twitter Sunday.

"Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict," she continued. "True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he [sic] returned home to his kids."

Kardashian West added in another tweet that her "heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas."

"I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy," she wrote.

The SKIMS founder is teaming up with Miller's ex-girlfriend, '90s megastar Monica, as well as Reform Alliance's Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

"@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty !" the singer wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. "There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help! After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent... I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!"

"Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.." she continued. "I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller."

On Monday, Miller wrote on Instagram that the news of Kardashian West's involvement in his case has given him new hope.

"7 months ago I called @monicadenise & she conferenced in @kimkardashian !" he wrote. "I did not know Moses had been working to reach Kim. After our call for the first time in 19 years, I slept!! You can rest behind these walls but never do you actually sleep!"