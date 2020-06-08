Man Accused of Killing Retired St. Louis Police Captain Protecting Friend's Pawn Shop From Looting

Authorities allege David Dorn's killer altered his appearance after his image was distributed to the media

Authorities in St. Louis have filed criminal charges against a 24-year-old man who they allege fatally shot retired police captain David Dorn, who was trying to protect his friend's business from looting last week.

Stephan Cannon is being held without bond on first-degree counts of murder, robbery, and burglary, as well as three counts of armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced Cannon's arrest on Sunday, nearly a week after the 77-year-old father of five and grandfather of 10 was shot to death on the sidewalk outside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry.

The killing occurred early Tuesday morning, and was captured on surveillance footage, Gardner's statement says.

Dorn retired from the St. Louis Police Department in 2007, after 38 years of service.

Dorn was fatally shot while helping protect a friend's business from looting during protests sparked by the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Dorn was killed around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was found dead on the sidewalk in front of the pawn shop.

According to a police probable cause statement, obtained by the St. Louis Dispatch, Cannon was allegedly captured on surveillance footage pulling up to the store and entering it with others.

The footage allegedly shows the group fleeing with several TVs, the paper reports. Not long after, Dorn arrived at the scene, and Cannon allegedly approached him with his gun drawn.

"At the time the shots were fired, [Cannon] was the only person standing at that corner," the probable cause statement reads.

"Multiple plumes of smoke" could be seen rising from the area where Cannon was standing, and shell casings were recovered from the same spot, the statement alleges.

At the time of his arrest, Cannon allegedly told police he altered his hair and appearance after seeing his image being distributed to the public.

"Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney's Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn," the statement from the Circuit Attorney's Office reads.

Police also arrested Jimmie Robinson and charged him with burglary in the first degree, armed criminal action and stealing for his alleged role in the ransacking of the pawn shop. He is being held on $30,000 cash-only bail.

Neither defendant has appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges they face.

PEOPLE was unable to determine Monday if either had an attorney who could address the allegations on their behalf.

Dorn's son told local media his father was passionate about mentoring youth.

